Thursday Sports

Routt and Brown County meet on the softball and baseball fields today.

Elsewhere in the area, the other softball/baseball combos will have Griggsville Perry playing at Triopia, and Carrollton hosting Greenfield/Northwestern.

In baseball action, Porta/AC welcomes Southeast.

In the softball side, Porta/AC heads to New Berlin, North Greene welcomes Southwestern, and Pittsfield hosts Quincy.

The JHS girls track team competes at the Rushville Invitational. Carrollton hosts a track meet, and North Greene and Waverly compete at Southwestern.

Baseball action yesterday saw JHS behind Avery Dugan defeat Springfield High 5-3, North Mac drop Greenfield-Northwestern 10-3, Triopia take two from Griggsville Perry 12-0 and 13-0, and Macomb drop Beardstown 4-3.

In softball, Triopia beat Griggsville Perry twice 17-7 and 10-5, and North Mac beat Greenfield-Northwestern 10-6.

