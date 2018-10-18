Thursday Sports

Last night in volleyball, Routt fell to Hart-Em 32-30, 25-13, Calhoun was beaten by Jerseyville and Griggsville Perry fell to Western.

Tonight, we have volleyball from the Routt Dome. Routt hosts New Berlin. The pre-game coverage on WEAI is set for 7:15.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville finishes the year at home with a match in the west gym tonight against Mount Pulaski. It is senior night.

Around the area, Beardstown goes to Brown County, Triopia plays at West Central, ISD welcomes Lovejoy, South County hosts Porta/AC, Brussels plays Western, and Astoria VIT is at Rushville Industry.

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

