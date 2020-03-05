Thursday Sports-JHS/W Central Win

By Gary Scott on March 5, 2020 at 6:55am

West Central is a step closer to the JHS Bowl.

West Central dropped Calhoun 52-45 at Dupo in sectional play last night. West Central plays Madison for the title Friday. The winner there plays at the JHS Bowl for the super sectional

Jacksonville took its first step in post season last night at Taylorville, holding off Jersey Community High 73-55. JHS plays Glenwood for the title Friday night.

SHG meets Porta/AC for the title at Beardstown at the 2-A level. Porta/AC shocked Normal U High 47-44.

Athens’ opponent at Lewistown will be Peoria Christian. Liberty was eliminated by Peoria Christian 57-54 last night.

At Springfield, Springfield felled Southeast 71-56. Decatur Eisenhower stopped Mattoon 53-50 at Mattoon.