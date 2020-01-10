Thursday Sports Results

By Benjamin Cox on January 10, 2020 at 6:28am

West Central will enter the Winchester Invitational Tournament unbeaten. The Cougars stopped Greenfield-Northwestern last night in Bluffs 64-53. However, they may have lost center Cole Howard who suffered an apparent ankle injury in the third quarter for awhile.

Routt stopped Carrollton at the Dome last night 69-50.

Around the area, Payson-Seymour stayed unbeaten handing Calhoun it’s first lost in Hardin last night 47-38. Triopia defeated Pleasant Hill 50-11. Rushville-Industry squeezed past Brown County 56-55, and North Mac lost to Athens 36-33.

Last night on the girls’ side; JHS fell to Decatur-MacArthur on the road 69-16, South County beat Riverton 44-26, WFNB beat Riverton 44-26, West Central lost to Liberty 50-37, Triopia lost to Springfield-Lutheran 56-41, Rushville-Industry lost to Mendon-Unity 83-16, Pleasant Plains dropped Illini Central 47-34, and Porta/AC defeated Mt. Pulaski 78-41.

Alexa Schwiderski led the Jacksonville Routt High School girls bowling team to a dual win over Decatur Eisenhower at the Bowl Inn on Wednesday. Schwiderski had the Rockets’ high game and high series with scores of 189 and 474, respectively. Routt, which had the team high game of 780, won 2,191-1,889.

Tonight, JHS Boys plays at Springfield High. WEAI will carry the game with the pre-game show beginning at 6:45.

Elsewhere, South County is at Sangamon County, New Berlin welcomes Auburn, and Rushville-Industry is at Beardstown. In Central State 8 play, Lanphier goes to Normal U-High, SHG welcomes Glenwood, and Rochester plays at Decatur-MacArthur.

The JHS Wrestling team competes against Lanphier and SHG in Springfield tonight.