Thursday Sports-Routt Baseball on WEAI

Routt hosts Triopia in high school baseball this afternoon, and WEAI will be there to carry the game live.

The pre-game show starts at 4:15. The high school game will lead into the cards-Reds game tonight.

JHS has a makeup game at home today with Rochester.

Around the area, West Central goes to Griggsville Perry, Carrollton welcomes Pleasant Hill, North Greene and Greenfield Northwestern play at Palmyra, Beardstown hosts Athens, and Porta/AC travels to North Fulton.

On the softball fields, JHS hosts Pleasant Plains, Routt hosts Triopia, Pleasant Hill plays at Carrollton, North Greene goes to Palmyra to play Greenfield/Northwestern, Quincy comes to Brown County, West Central heads for Griggsville Perry, Farmington is at Rushville, Pittsfield goes to Payson, and Beardstown plays at Macomb.

The JHS girls’ soccer team welcomes Riverton.

The JHS JV track and field team goes to Jerseyville. The varsity team competes there tomorrow. New Berlin competes at a track meet at Maroa Forsyth.

Routt, and North Greene compete in Pittsfield. Southwestern hosts a meet that includes Greenfield-Northwestern.

