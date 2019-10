By Benjamin Cox on October 25, 2019 at 5:39am

Triopia dropped West Central in volleyball last night 25-17, 23-25, 25-23.

JHS won at Mt. Pulaski 25-17, 25-22. Routt lost to New Berlin on the road. Porta A/C over South County. Rushville-Industry beat Astoria and Athens defeated North Mac.

At the PCC Tournament, Pleasant Hill defeated Griggsville-Perry and Pittsfield beat Barry-Western.

The JHS volleyball team plays at the Quincy Notre Dame tournament this weekend.