Thursday Sports

By Gary Scott on August 31 at 9:09am

Routt had little trouble posting a win at ISD last night.

Routt won 25-10, 25-11

Jacksonville lost to Champaign Central 25-19, 25-13 at Champaign last night to fall to 1 and 3 on the season.

At the Meredosia tournament, West Central stopped Triopia 25-21, 25-19. Beardstown lost to Payson at the Suns Classic.

The Beardstown soccer team dropped North Mac 4-2.

The JHS golf team finished 3rd in a triangular at Piper Glenn. Aydin Folker had a hole in one, and was the medalist with a 38.

In area volleyball action, Porta/AC plays at North Mac, and North Greene heads for Brussels.

Jacksonville High School, Routt, West Central and Pittsfield golf at the Links.