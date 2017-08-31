Thursday Sports

Routt had little trouble posting a win at ISD last night.
Routt won 25-10, 25-11
Jacksonville lost to Champaign Central 25-19, 25-13 at Champaign last night to fall to 1 and 3 on the season.
At the Meredosia tournament, West Central stopped Triopia 25-21, 25-19. Beardstown lost to Payson at the Suns Classic.
The Beardstown soccer team dropped North Mac 4-2.
The JHS golf team finished 3rd in a triangular at Piper Glenn. Aydin Folker had a hole in one, and was the medalist with a 38.
In area volleyball action, Porta/AC plays at North Mac, and North Greene heads for Brussels.
Jacksonville High School, Routt, West Central and Pittsfield golf at the Links.