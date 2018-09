In volleyball action last night, Triopia tripped Western, Greenfield-Northwestern held off Bunker Hill, Lutheran stopped Porta/AC in three sets, West Central shut down Calhoun, Carrollton blew past North Greene, South County knocked off Calvary, ISD fell to Griggsville Perry, Auburn defeated New Berlin, Beardstown unloaded Havana, and Meredosia lost to Brown County.

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter