Thursday Volleyball

Routt won its final home match of the season last night.

New Berlin was the victim, falling 17-25, 25-21, 25-12.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville finished its year at home with a loss in the west gym to Mount Pulaski 25-17, 22-25, 25-16.

Around the area, Pittsfield finished 5-0 in the Pike County tournament, Beardstown downed Brown County, Triopia was beaten by West Central, ISD lost to Lovejoy, South County fell to Porta/AC, and Astoria VIT was beaten by Rushville Industry.

