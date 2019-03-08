Triopia at State in Peoria

Triopia heads to state in Peoria today to claim one of the Class 1A boys’ basketball trophies.

The Trojans will play in the second semifinal game today, starting at 1 against Providence St Mel from Chicago. The first game pits Cissna Park against Moweaqua Central A and M at 11.

WEAI will provide coverage of the 2nd game involving Triopia. Our pre-game starts around 12:15.

Meanwhile, at the 2A state tournament, Chicago Orr and Chicago Corliss play at 5:30 pm followed by Nashville and Gibson City at 7:15. Gibson City eliminated Pleasant Plains earlier this week.

In 3A action tonight, Southeast hosts Lincoln at 7 for the Southeast sectional title. The winner plays either Mascoutah or East St Louis Senior next Tuesday at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield.

