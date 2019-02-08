Triopia Boys’ Game Moved

Triopia has moved its home game up this weekend to accommodate the girls’ post season game next week.

The Triopia girls beat West Central last night at Winchester by 2, and advanced to the Routt sectional. The next game for the Trojans will be against Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran Tuesday night at Routt.

That’s the same night the boys’ were scheduled to host Griggsville Perry. That game has been moved to tomorrow night at Triopia with the JV game starting at 5. The varsity game will be played at 6:30.

