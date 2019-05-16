Triopia Hires New Head Football Coaches, West Central Close to Approval

Two area high schools are filling major coaching vacancies. Triopia and West Central are expected to have new head coaches for their football programs by the end of the month. Triopia also was able to fill a girls volleyball vacancy.

After being hired last month as a physical education teacher, Adam Brockhouse, former football coach at West Central and Triopia alumni, was officially announced as the new head football coach at Triopia. Brockhouse replaces Rich Thompson, who had resigned last month. Thompson is switching sports. He was announced as the new boys head coach for basketball, replacing Mike Lewis who resigned in April. Shelly Ganz was named as the new head volleyball coach at the high school, as well. Triopia still has one vacancy left to fill for girls sports. Kayla Whiteside resigned her position in April to be closer to her home in Pleasant Plains with her young family.

West Central is one step closer to having a new head football coach. The Winchester school board approved Matt Coultas as the replacement for Adam Brockhouse this week. The decision now goes to the Bluffs school board, where the decision will get final approval since the schools co-op together.

