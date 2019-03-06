Triopia Wins!

Triopia’s boys’ record setting basketball season continued last night at the JHS Bowl.

The Trojans defeated defending Class 1A champion Okawville in overtime 71-68.

Triopia faces Providence St Mel Friday afternoon at 1 at Peoria.

Pleasant Plains ended its’ season with a 52-37 loss to Gibson City last night at UIS. Gibson City meets Nashville Friday night at 7 at Peoria.

Southeast advanced to the sectional title game, beating Champaign Central last night 44-31.

Tonight, Lincoln plays Urbana at 7 at Southeast High School.

