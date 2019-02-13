Tuesday Basketball

JHS lost on the road last night, but Routt won on the road, here in Jacksonville.

JHS fell to Springfield 70-50.

Routt stopped ISD 71-20.

Elsewhere, South County fell to Lutheran 51-43, West Central bounced back to win over Camp Point 65-39, Pittsfield fell to Calhoun 49-29, Porta/AC stopped North Mac 55-49, North Greene defeated Pawnee 65-62, Pleasant Plains held off New Berlin 58-35, GNW dropped Lincolnwood 47-43, Brown County stopped Pleasant Hill 54-18, and Beardstown edged Lewistown 62-61.

In the CS8, Southeast beat Glenwood 48-25, Normal U defeated Decatur Eisenhower 66-43, Lanphier rolled over Rochester 66-46, and SHG fell to Decatur MacArthur 73-62.

At Routt last night, Triopia held off Christ Our Rock Lutheran 54-27.

Tonight, JHS meet SHG at East Alton Wood River.

