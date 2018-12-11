Tuesday Basketball

Last night in boys’ basketball, Carrollton held off Carlinville 58-53, and Havana fell to Rushville Industry 54-45.

On the girls’ side, Routt downed Brown County 54-28, Calhoun stopped North Greene 54-35, West Central lost to Camp Point 53-31, Greenfield-Northwestern dominated ISD, and Triopia clipped Carrollton 70-59.

Tonight, we will carry games on both WLDS and WEAI.

Jacksonville hosts Decatur Eisenhower, and that action can be heard on WLDS. Our pregame will start about 7:15.

Routt is also home tonight, playing North Greene. WEAI will start the broadcast about 7:20.

Around the area, ISD welcomes Brown County, Calhoun is at West Central, Carrollton brings in Bunker Hill, Greenfield-Northwestern is at Franklin to play South County, Pittsfield is at Griggsville Perry, New Berlin travels to Rochester, Brussels is at Pleasant Hill, Porta/AC brings in Illini Central, Rushville Industry is at Lewistown, and Mahomet Seymour is at Normal U High.

In girls’ action, JHS hosts Southeast.

