Tuesday Basketball

WEAI will feature a boys’ basketball game tonight.

West Central goes to Waverly to play South County tonight. We will carry the game live, starting with the pre-game show at 7:20

Elsewhere tonight, Triopia goes to Payson, Brown County plays at Calhoun, Griggsville Perry hosts Greenfield-Northwestern, Illini Bluffs makes a visit to Porta/AC, Decatur Eisenhower hosts Campaign Central, and Auburn is at Riverton.

In girls action, West Central fell to Triopia 57-44, ISD fell to South Fork, Beardstown downed Brown County 49-48. Calhoun held off Brussels 57-35, Porta/AC beat Riverton 58-43, and South County stopped North Mac 43-31.

Tonight, Brown County plays Canton at John Wood Community College, North Greene welcomes Madison, Porta/AC plays at Tri City, and Triopia welcomes Rushville-Industry.

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

