Tuesday Basketball

The trend of a lack of upsets continued last night at the Winchester Invitational Tournament.

Triopia stayed unbeaten with a win over Calhoun 49-44 in overtime, while Porta/AC outlasted Camp Point 52-30.

At the Sangamon County Tournament, New Berlin dropped Pawnee 35-29.

In girls’ action, Routt stopped North Mac 49-23, Carrollton thumped Bunker Hill 69-25,and West Central held off South County at North Greene 64-24.

Tonight at Winchester, we will not carry the opener, Brown County and Pleasant Hill, but we will the next two games. Greenfield-Northwestern meets North Greene at 7, followed by Payson and Routt at 8:30. Our coverage on WEAI will begin around 6:45.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville has a rare Tuesday night home game tonight, hosting Springfield. We will have the coverage on WLDS, starting with the pre-game show about 7:15.

In action around the area, Beardstown hosts South Fulton. In Central State Eight play, Southeast plays at Decatur Eisenhower, SHG goes to Glenwood, Normal U High comes to Springfield Lanphier.

In the Lady Spartan Classic, Triopia plays North Greene at 6:30, followed by Greenfield-Northwestern and Brussels.

The JHS boys’ swim team competes against Glenwood, and Southeast at the Eisenhower Pool.

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

