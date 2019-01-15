Tuesday Basketball

Two more nights of the Winchester Invitational Tournament are left.

Last night, Routt stopped Western 50-49, and West Central reached the title game with a 64-45 win over Payson.

The tournament takes the night off tonight, and resumes tomorrow night.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville is home today to play Decatur MacArthur. The pre-game show starts at 7:15 on WLDS.

Meanwhile, on WEAI, Carrollton plays at North Greene. That broadcast will start about 7:20.

In other action, Routt goes to Griggsville Perry, Triopia plays at Brown County, Pleasant comes to Greenfield to play GNW, Western comes to ISD, New Berlin is at Tri City, Greenfield-Northwestern hosts Pleasant Hill, Rushville-Industry is at South Fulton, and South County goes to Pawnee.

In Central State Eight action tonight, Rochester hosts Glenwood, and Decatur Eisenhower heads for Normal U High.

In girls’ action last night, Carrollton won over North Greene 6035 as Hannah Krumwiede reached the 1500 career scoring mark.

