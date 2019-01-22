Tuesday Basketball

Rushville, Calhoun and Midwest Central were winners in the first night of the Beardstown tournament.

Rushville outscored South Fulton 66-39, Calhoun edged Carrollton 76-70, and Beardstown lost to Midwest Central 69-62.

Tonight at Beardstown we will carry all three games. We start at 5 on WEAI with Rushville-Industry and North Greene, followed by Midwest Central and Carrollton and end with Triopia and South Fulton. Our pre-game show starts at 4:45.

On WLDS, we will carry the JHS home game tonight with Taylorville. The pre-game starts at 7:15.

Around the area, West Central goes to Griggsville Perry, Routt hosts Liberty, New Berlin travels to Porta/AC, ISD goes to Northwestern to play GNW, and Southeastern heads for Pleasant Hill.

At the Lady Hawks Invitational yesterday, Routt stopped Father McGivney 63-35, North Greene fell to Marquette 54-24, West Central downed Roxana 61-14, Greenfield-Northwestern lost to Jersey 59-42, and Carrollton stopped Mascoutah61-25.

Tonight at Carrollton, Routt plays Metro East Lutheran in the 2nd game at 6:30.

