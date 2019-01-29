Tuesday Basketball

Weather wiped out a chunk of last night’s sport schedule and threatens the entire schedule tonight.

The lone boys’ game in the area last night saw Camp Point stop Brown County 57-34.

West Central coach Brian Bettis picked up win number 500 with a 58-55 win in girls’ action over Carrollton. Other scores saw Jacksonville fall to Glenwood 68-18, Porta/AC top Auburn 50-40, and Pittsfield beat Southeastern 47-40.

We are scheduled to broadcast from Winchester and Greenfield tonight.

WLDS will be in Jacksonville for the West Central Routt matchup. The pre-game show begins about 7:20. And, WEAI will be in Greene County for the Greenfield-Northwestern-Carrollton matchup. The pre-game begins about 7:20.

Elsewhere, Beardstown goes to Pleasant Plains, South County heads for North Mac, Brown County plays at Southeastern, Triopia will be at Calhoun, Pleasant Hill makes the trip to Griggsville Perry, North Greene welcomes ISD, New Berlin plays at home against Williamsville, and Porta/AC plays at Athens.

In girls’ action, South County plays host to Tri City, and West Central is at Carrollton.

This is senior night for the JHS swim team at Illinois College in a meet with Routt.

