Tuesday Basketball

By Gary Scott on January 2 at 7:03am

Basketball takes center stage again in west central Illinois sports tonight.

WLDS will broadcast from Franklin tonight where South County hosts Carrollton. The pre-game show begins about 7:30.

WEAI will be in Greene County, where the Tigers host Brown County. The pre-game show starts at 7:30.

Elsewhere, West Central hosts Pleasant Hill, Rushville-Industry goes to Havana, Porta/AC welcomes Lutheran, New Berlin hosts Pawnee, and Beardstown entertains North Fulton.

In girls basketball, West Central hosts Beardstown at Bluffs, Pittsfield hosts Payson, Carrollton goes to Alton Marquette, and Calhoun heads to Jerseyville.