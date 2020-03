By Gary Scott on March 10, 2020 at 6:59am

The Jacksonville High School bowl will be the site of a class 1A super sectional game tonight.

Madison, a winner over West Central last Friday, meets Athens. WEAI will carry the game live, starting with the pre-game show about 6:45. Tip off is slated for 7.

The winner plays either Aurora Christian or Shabbona Indian Creek. Shabbona is unbeaten this year.

At the 2A super sectional at UIS in Springfield, SHG plays Bismark Henning at 7 tonight.

At the 3A level, Lanphier meets Urbana at Lincoln.