Tuesday BBall

By Gary Scott on January 23 at 7:03am

Play in two boys’ basketball tournaments in the area began last night.

Let’s start in Beardstown, where Carrollton hold off Midwest Central 72-51, Triopia knocked off Calhoun 52-50, and Beardstown survived South Fulton 59-47.

The Auburn Invitational also started last night. Auburn edged Calvary 49-44, Lutheran fought off Hart-Em 76-68, and South County put down North Mac 51-40.

Also last night, Routt dropped Griggsville Perry 63-24 in a makeup game.

In girls’ action, JHS fell to Normal U High 45-17. At Carrollton, West Central stomped Madison 68-38, and Carrollton fell to Alton Marquette 50-44.

On the boys’ schedule tonight, we will again carry action from Auburn and Beardstown, plus the JHS game.

WEAI will carry the first two games from Beardstown, South Fulton and Triopia at 5, followed by North Greene and Rushville at 6:30. The pre-game show starts at 4:45. Immediately after the North Greene game, we will pick up action from Taylorville, where Jacksonville plays Taylorville.

Meanwhile, WLDS will carry the South County-Calvary game at 5. Our pre-game show starts at 4:45.

The other game at Beardstown tonight is Calhoun and Beardstown. The other two games at Auburn are Auburn and Hart-Em at 6:30, and Lutheran and North Mac at 8.

Around the area tonight, Routt plays at Liberty, West Central welcomes Griggsville Perry at Bluffs, Porta/AC plays at New Berlin, Pleasant Hill is at Southeastern, Camp Point travels to Pittsfield, and Greenfield-Northwestern is at ISD.

Southeast is at Decatur Eisenhower.

The JHS swim team is at Lincoln, and the JHS wrestling team goes to Normal.