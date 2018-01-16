Tuesday Bball

By Gary Scott on January 16 at 6:59am

All three local high school boys’ basketball teams will see action tonight.

Jacksonville welcomes Decatur Eisenhower, as part of the Meijer Winter Classic. WLDS will broadcast the game, starting with the pre-game show about 7:15.

Meanwhile, WEAI heads to the Routt Dome, where the Rockets meet Griggsville Perry. The broadcast starts with the pre-game show at 7:30.

ISD heads to Western. Last night, the Tigers fell to Calhoun.

Around the area, Carrollton hosts North Greene, Brown County goes to Triopia, South County welcomes in Pawnee, Greenfield/Northwestern is on the road at Pleasant Hill, Beardstown hustles to West Prairie, and New Berlin is at home to play Tri City.

In the other CS 8 game tonight, Rochester goes to Normal U High.

In girls action last night, Carrollton held off North Greene 64-49, Pittsfield beat Beardstown 46-41, Triopia dropped game to Liberty 65-49, Rushville Industry fell to Cuba 47-34, Maroa Forsyth lost to Porta/AC 51-44, and

Greenfield-Northwestern clipped Brussels 65-33.