By Gary Scott on November 19, 2019 at 6:00am

Routt and Jacksonville open the girls’ basketball season tonight.

JHS hosts Quincy at the Bowl. The JV game starts at 6, and the varsity at 7:30.

Routt is home at the Dome to play Pittsfield.

Around the area, Porta/AC welcomes Tri Valley and South County hosts Greenfield-Northwestern.

The Illinois College men play in an exhibition game in St Louis against UMSL. The women’s basketball team hosts Hannibal-LaGrange at 7 tonight.