Tuesday Night Basketball

There are a couple of Class 1A pairings that will be featured on the air tonight on WEAI.

We begin at North Greene, where the Trojans from Triopia come calling. Our pre-game on WEAI starts at 7:20, and the tip off about 7:30. That will be followed by Routt’s game on the road at Springfield Calvary.

Elsewhere, Porta/AC welcomes Riverton to the Porta gym, New Berlin heads for Mt Pulaski, West Central heads for Payson, Pittsfield plays at Beardstown, Pleasant Plains goes to North Mac, Carrollton goes to Jerseyville, Pleasant Hill is at Calhoun, Griggsville Perry comes to Jacksonville to play ISD, Brown County heads to Western, Havana hosts Canton, and West Prairie goes to Rushville/Industry.

Springfield plays at Southeast in a rare Tuesday night Central State Eight game