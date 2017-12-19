Tuesday Night Basketball

By Gary Scott on December 19 at 7:00am

It is a fairly thin boys’ basketball schedule for tonight.

WEAI will be in Winchester, where South County plays West Central. Our pre-game coverage starts at 7:30.

Elsewhere, Triopia entertains a very good Payson squad, Carrollton hosts Pleasant Hill, Griggsville Perry is at Greenfield/Northwestern, North Mac goes to Pleasant Plains, and Calhoun is at Brown County.

There was one boys’ game in the area last night. Pittsfield thumped Griggsville Perry 49-30.

Last night in girls’ action, Pittsfield downed Greenfield-Northwestern 59-55, South County fell to North Mac 53-47, Porta/AC stopped Riverton 41-34, Brown County crushed Beardstown 69-26, North Greene beat Pawnee 42-38, Calhoun hammered Brussels 63-22, and Rushville Industry fell in overtime to Elmwood 54-52.

In men’s college action, Illinois College fell to Monmouth 95-77. IC is now 4-4.