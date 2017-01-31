Tuesday Night Basketball

By Gary Scott on January 31 at 6:01am

There are three important Western Illinois Valley Conference basketball games tonight.

WEAI will carry two of the games. We begin with West Central at Routt. Tip-off is slated for 7:30. The pre-game will begin about 7:20.

The second game of the broadcast doubleheader is Carrollton at Greenfield.

The other big WIVC match up will be Triopia at Calhoun. North Greene plays at home against ISD.

Around the area, Porta/AC goes to Athens, New Berlin welcomes Williamsville, South County heads for North Mac, Pleasant Plains welcomes Beardstown, and Rushville-Industry entertains Farmington.

Games involving Central State Eight teams finds Rochester at home against Taylorville, Decatur MacArthur welcoming Mount Zion, and Decatur Eisenhower at home against Normal Community High.