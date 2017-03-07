Tuesday Night March Madness

By Gary Scott on March 7 at 6:00am

The Jacksonville High School Bowl will be the site of one of four play-in games leading to the Class 1A state tournament this weekend.

Okawville and Mendon Unity square off at 7 tonight at the Bowl. WEAI will carry the game live, starting with the pre-game show at 6:45.

Okawville has 30 wins this year, and Mendon Unity posted 24 wins. Both are familiar with Super sectional play at the Bowl. Okawville lost two years ago here to eventual state champions Brimfield. Mendon Unity beat Waterloo Gibault three years ago on the Mustangs way to a third place finish in the state tournament.

The winner plays in the 2nd game Friday against the winner of Colfax Ridgeview and Newark.

Quincy Notre Dame meets Monticello at the UIS super sectional tonight in Springfield.

At the Class 3A level, Lanphier plays Champaign Central tonight in Effingham. Lanphier already owns a win over Central this year.

The winner of that game meets the winner of Decatur Eisenhower and Mount Zion Friday.