Tuesday Night Regional/Sectional Play

By Gary Scott on February 28 at 6:45am

Round two of the post season for boys Class 1A and 2A teams begins tonight.

Okawville is the site for the sectional that includes regional winners from Greenfield and Pawnee. Carrollton opens tonight against Valmeyer regional winner Okawville.

Carrollton is 18 and 13, and Okawville is 28-3. Game time is slated for 7, and WEAI will provide coverage of the game, starting with the pre-game about 6:45.

At least Carrollton head coach Jeff Krumwiede won’t find himself torn between two games tonight. His son, Josh, coaches Dieterich against Patoka in Nokomis tomorrow night.

At Brown County tonight, it’s Delavan against Mendon Unity at 7.

Class 3A and 4A regionals started last night. SHG fell to Rochester 57-41, and Taylorville downed Clinton 71-57

Tonight at Lanphier, Lanphier plays Rochester at 7. At Taylorville, it’s Southeast and Taylorville. JHS opens against Lincoln at Lanphier tomorrow night.