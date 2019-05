Jacksonville lost a heart breaker last night to end the 2019 baseball season.

Lanphier stopped JHS 7-6 in 9 innings.

JHS fell in softball last night to Southeast 12-11. The Crimsons are eliminated and end the season at 8-22.

Tonight on the softball side, Routt meets North Greene at 4:30 at the YMCA diamond.

