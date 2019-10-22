Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on October 22, 2019 at 7:00am

Greenfield-Northwestern stopped ISD last night in volleyball.

GNW won easily 25-7, 25-9.

In other action, West Central downed Beardstown, Triopia fought off Calvary, Porta/AC tripped Auburn, South County lost to North Mac, Western beat Griggsville Perry, Brown County dropped North Greene, West Prairie felled Rushville Industry, and Brussels knocked off Griggsville Perry and Pleasant Hill.

Tonight, Jacksonville plays volleyball at Springfield, Beardstown hosts Rushville Industry, West Central entertains Brown County, Greenfield-Northwestern heads for North Mac, Porta/AC hosts Pleasant Plains, New Berlin is at Williamsville, and Calhoun goes to Payson.

JHS begins post season soccer at home against Jerseyville at 6:30. And, the JHS girls’ swim team is at Lincoln College to compete against Lincoln and Glenwood.