Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on December 3, 2019 at 6:46am

There were two boys’ basketball games in the area last night.

North Greene held off Brussels 77-75 in overtime, and Brown County slipped past Camp Point 38-29.

In girls’ basketball Routt stopped West Central 49-35, South County downed Lutheran 52-50, and Triopia edged Greenfield-Northwestern 51-50.

Tonight, we have two games on the air.

Jacksonville is home to play Jerseyville, now known as Jersey High School. The game will be carried on WLDS, starting with the pre-game show about 7:15.

On WEAI, we head to Franklin, where Pleasant Plains meets South County. The pregame show starts at 7:15.

Elsewhere, Beardstown welcomes North Fulton, Triopia plays at Rushville Industry, West Central travels to Western, Pleasant Hill heads for North Greene, Pittsfield is at Mendon Unity and Griggsville Perry welcomes Brown County.

In CS8 play, Springfield hosts Southeast, while Decatur Eisenhower plays a nonconference game on the road at Champaign Central.

The JHS girls’ team is at Lanphier tonight. Carrollton is on the road at Pittsfield tonight.

The JHS varsity wrestling season opens tonight at Pittsfield.