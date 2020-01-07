Tuesday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on January 7, 2020 at 5:19am

Jacksonville hosts its first boys’ basketball game of the new year tonight.

JHS welcomes Southeast. The game will be carried on WLDS, starting with the pre-game show about 6:45.

Elsewhere in the Central State 8: Rochester hosts SHG, Normal U-High goes to Decatur-MacArthur, and Glenwood plays at Lanphier.

The game on WEAI tonight comes from Franklin, where Carrollton squares off against South County. The pre-game show begins about 7:15.

Elsewhere on the boys’ schedule: Routt goes to Buffalo Tri-City, New Berlin is home against Pawnee, West Central hosts Pleasant Hill at Winchester, Beardstown is home against West Hancock, and Pittsfield travels to Pleasant Plains.

In boys’ action last night, Piasa-Southwestern defeated North Greene 71-63 and Carrollton beat Gillespie 67-40.

Last night in girls’ action, Routt did all their scoring in the second half to come from behind to beat Havana 38-35. South County defeated Pawnee 57-21. Carrollton held off North Mac 43-32. Calhoun lost to Liberty 53-51. Brown County defeated Greenfield-Northwestern 62-51, and Pleasant Plains handed Quincy Notre Dame their first loss of the season 54-43.

Jacksonville has a girls’ game at Alton Marquette tonight. Routt will host Lewistown, Beardstown hosts PORTA A/C.