Tuesday Sports

Four games were played last night, and four more are on tap for tonight at the Winchester Invitational Tournament.

All the favorites won last night. Routt stopped Camp Point 57-41, Liberty rolled over Griggsville Perry 62-22, Western stopped Pleasant Hill 57-13, and Porta/AC held off GNW 72-31.

Coverage at the Winchester Invitational Tournament continues tonight with four more games, and WEAI will carry all four games. We open with Carrollton and Camp Point at 4, followed by North Greene and Pleasant Hill, Calhoun and Routt at 7, and end with West Central and Brown County.

At the Sangamon County Tournament last night, New Berlin fell to Auburn 40-33. Tonight, Pleasant Plains is set to play Williamsville.

Elsewhere, South County hosts Gillespie, Beardstown is at South Fulton, and ISD welcomes Brussels. In Central State Eight play tonight, Decatur MacArthur plays at Decatur Eisenhower, and Normal U goes to Chatham.

In girl’s play last night at North Greene, Pittsfield dropped Brussels 43-23, West Central knocked off North Greene 52-30, and Triopia beat Western 67-27. Tonight at North Greene, West Central meets Western at 5, followed by Pittsfield and South County, and GNW and Brussels. In other girls’ action last night, Routt stopped North Mac 61-27, Porta/AC beat Illini Central 61-39, and Quincy Notre Dame dropped Calhoun 68-35