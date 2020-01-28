Tuesday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on January 28, 2020 at 5:11am

Triopia, Midwest Central, and Beardstown posted wins at the Beardstown Tournament last night.

Triopia stopped South Fulton in the opener 62-40. North Greene lost to Midwest Central 78-68, and Beardstown beat Rushville-Industry 76-65.

Elsewhere in boys’ hoops, West Central defeated South County 85-57.

In girls play, Western lost to Camp Point Central 59-30, South County defeated Staunton 41-37, Maroa-Forsyth over North Mac 55-44, O’Fallon beat Pleasant Plains 59-42, Triopia slipped by Pittsfield 49-44, and Father McGivney defeated Carrollton at Carrollton 59-51.

Tonight, our broadcast schedule finds us in Taylorville and Winchester.

JHS plays at Taylorville tonight, and the game will be carried on WLDS – starting with the pre-game show at 6:45.

West Central hosts Griggsville-Perry in Winchester. The pre-game begins on WEAI at 7:15.

Elsewhere in action tonight, Routt is at Liberty, ISD hosts Greenfield-Northwestern, PORTA A/C plays at New Berlin, Pittsfield hosts Camp Point Central, Brown County brings in Payson-Seymour, and Barry-Western is at Brussels. At the Beardstown Tournament, North Greene meets South Fulton at 5 followed by Calhoun and Carrollton, and Triopia and Midwest Central.

In girls’ action tonight, West Central plays Routt, and Alton Marquette meets Greenfield-Northwestern at 8 in Carrollton. Elsewhere, Brown County goes to Barry-Western and Rushville-Industry welcomes Midwest Central.