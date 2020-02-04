Tuesday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on February 4, 2020 at 5:50am

Action was limited to a handful of girls’ games and two boys’ games in the area last night.

In girls’ basketball, PORTA girls basketball head coach Eric Kesler picked up his 100th victory after the Bluejays edged Auburn 46-43; Pleasant Plains downed Springfield-Lutheran 47-20; Routt stopped Calhoun 56-45; Carlinville slipped by South County 33-27; Litchfield slipped by North Mac 41-31; North Greene edged Greenfield-Northwestern 52-48; Pittsfield knocked off Camp Point Central 51-43; and Illini West beat Beardstown 63-17.

In boys basketball, Rochester lost to Glenwood and PORTA downed Riverton.

Jacksonville will see action on the road tonight at Glenwood. WLDS will carry the game live, starting with the pre-game about 6:45.

On WEAI, we head to Bluffs, where West Central and Routt meet up. The pre-game begins around 7:15.

Elsewhere, North Greene is at ISD, Beardstown welcomes Pleasant Plains, South County entertains North Mac, Triopia is home to play Calhoun, New Berlin is at Williamsville, PORTA hosts Athens, Griggsville-Perry will play at Pleasant Hill, Barry-Western welcomes Liberty, and Pittsfield is at Payson.

In Central State 8 action, Decatur-Eisenhower heads for Sacred Heart Griffin, Normal U-High is on the road at Southeast, and Rochester welcomes Springfield High.

The Jacksonville swim teams from JHS and Routt compete at the Illinois College pool.