Tuesday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on February 11, 2020 at 5:52am

Jacksonville fell on the road in CS8 play last night. Jacksonville lost at Decatur-MacArthur 73-55.

Triopia and Calhoun tussled in an old fashioned WIVC slugfest. Triopia came out on top 56-53.

Regional play began throughout the area for girls basketball last night. There were a few regular season games that remained. SHG dropped JHS 63-26. Hillsboro defeated North Mac 50-42. In regional play, North Greene dropped Barry-Western 49-40; Pittsfield beat Litchfield 42-28; South County beat Williamsville 42-39; West Central defeated Calhoun 54-49; and West Hancock crushed Rushville-Industry 61-30.

Tonight on the air, we will carry the Jacksonville boys’ home game with SHG on WLDS. The pre-game show begins at 6:45.

On WEAI, we will carry action from Triopia where North Greene comes to visit. The pre-game show begins at 7:15.

In other action tonight, Routt hosts Calvary, ISD heads for Griggsville-Perry, West Central welcomes Payson to Winchester, New Berlin hosts Mount Pulaski, Pleasant Plains goes to Auburn, Pittsfield hosts Beardstown, PORTA A/C heads for Riverton, Barry-Western is at Brown County, and Rushville-Industry plays at Bushnell-West Prairire.

In Central State Eight action, Decatur MacArthur heads for Springfield, Decatur Eisenhower invites in Glenwood, Normal U has a big game at Lanphier, and Southeast travels to Rochester.