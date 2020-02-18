Tuesday Sports

By Gary Scott on February 18, 2020 at 6:54am

The JHS girls’ basketball season ended last night.

JHS fell to Southeast 39-37 at Chatham.

In Class 1A action, Carrollton lost to Father McGivney 57-39 at Centralia. Tonight, Routt plays Christ Our Rock Lutheran at Centralia.

In boys’ action last night, Brown County dropped Carrollton 70-56, and Griggsville Perry held off Camp Point 46-36.

Tonight, we have two games for you from the boys’ schedule.

JHS plays at Lanphier, and the game will be carried on WLDS, starting with the pre-game show at 6:45 PM.

On WEAI, we will carry the ISD game at Routt, starting with the pre-game at 7:15.

Elsewhere, West Central goes to Camp Point, North Greene welcomes Pawnee, Triopia travels to Griggsville Perry, Beardstown heads for Lewistown, South County is at Springfield Lutheran, Pleasant Plains hosts New Berlin, Porta/AC is home to meet North Mac, Calhoun heads for Pittsfield, Western brings in Mendon Unity, and Illini West comes to Rushville Industry,

In Central State Eight play, Springfield plays at Glenwood, Normal U is at SHG, and Rochester is at Decatur Eisenhower.