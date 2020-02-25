Tuesday Sports-Correction

By Gary Scott on February 25, 2020 at 6:57am

West Central and South County advanced in boys’ post season action last night.

West Central ran over Edinburg 65-24 at Franklin, before South County held off Tri City 50-37.

At Triopia, Payson bulldozed Pleasant Hill 70-20, and North Greene fell to Western 58-51.

Carrollton was able to stop Brussels 54-42 last night.

Brown County dropped West Prairie 66-46 at home.

In 2A action, Beardstown stopped North Mac 69-54, and Auburn held off Pittsfield 42-26 at Pleasant Plains. Rushville Industry was stopped by Macomb 58-41 at home.

In CS8 play, Glenwood knocked off Rochester 59-28.

Tonight, we are back at Franklin and Triopia.

On WEAI, you will hear the Routt-Pawnee game at 6 from Franklin, with the pre-game about 5:45. The second game from Franklin will be aired on WEAI, New Berlin and Lutheran.

The first game on WLDS tonight will be at Triopia, where the Trojans take on ISD at 6. The pre-game starts at 5:45. We will not carry the second game from Triopia tonight, Calvary and Griggsville Perry.

GNW opens post season play at Lincolnwood tonight, meeting Bunker Hill at 7:30, after Lincolnwood plays Mount Olive.

The game at Pleasant Plains tonight features Pleasant Plains and Beardstown at 7.