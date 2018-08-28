Tuesday Sports

We will have volleyball on the air tonight for the first time this season.

Jacksonville hosts Decatur MacArthur, and WLDS will carry the match live, starting about 7. JHS is 2-0 on the young season.

Elsewhere, action continues in the Meredosia tournament. Last night, Meredosia fell to Triopia, West Central stopped Pleasant Hill, and Griggsville Perry lost to South County.

Tonight, Pleasant Hill meets South County, and Triopia plays West Central.

Elsewhere, Greenfield-Northwestern entertains Lincolnwood, and Jerseyville goes to Carrollton. New Berlin goes to Porta/AC. Beardstown is at Southeastern.

The JHS soccer team is home for the first time this year, hosting Decatur MacArthur.

JHS hosts a cross country meet with Routt, Quincy, and Quincy Notre Dame.

Routt golfs at Carrollton, and swims at Lincolnwood.

