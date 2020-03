By Gary Scott on March 3, 2020 at 6:41am

There will be action at a number of class 1A and 2A boys’ basketball sectionals in the area tonight.

Beardstown is the site of the SHG-Pleasant Plains game tonight at 7. At Dupo, Payson plays Madison at 7 tonight. West Central and Calhoun play tomorrow night. And it’s a 7 PM start for Peoria Quest and Athens at Lewistown.

At Taylorville tonight, Glenwood meets Taylorville. At Springfield, Decatur MacArthur meets Rochester. Lanphier plays Charleston at Mattoon. All games begin at 7.