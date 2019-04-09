Tuesday Sports

Routt bounced Auburn at home in baseball yesterday.

The Rockets held off the Trojans 14-10.

Elsewhere, Carrollton rolled Gillespie 8-5, Triopia fell to Macomb, Brown County stopped Rushville Industry 10-1, New Berlin defeated Riverton 10-8, Porta/AC held off Midwest Central 6-2, Pittsfield fell to Quincy 10-2, and Pleasant Plains held down Southeast 7-5.

In softball, Routt thumped Calvary 16-3, Carrollton fell to Gillespie 4-3, New Berlin lost to Riverton 11-4, Brown County defeated Southeastern 11-3, Griggsville Perry thumped Pleasant Hill 13-1, and Beardstown lost to Rushville Industry 5-2.

Today, Jacksonville hosts Normal U High in baseball. WEAI will carry the game live, starting at 4:15.

Elsewhere, Porta/AC goes to Mason City, Routt welcomes Liberty, Brown county hosts Griggsville Perry, Carrollton heads for Auburn, Beardstown plays at Rushville Industry, Pittsfield is at Southeastern, GNW heads for Pleasant Hill, North Greene heads south for Calhoun, and West Central is at Triopia.

In softball, JHS welcomes Normal U High, Carrollton heads for New Berlin, and Porta/AC is at mason City.

The JHS soccer team plays at Normal U High.

