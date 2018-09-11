Tuesday Sports

Last night in volleyball, ISD fell to Brown County, West Central was beaten by Pittsfield, Triopia knocked off North Greene, Beardstown defeated Rushville Industry, and Porta AC stopped Canton in three.

In golf, West Central defeated Porta/AC and Brown County. Braden McLaughlin was the medalist at Plum Creek with a 39.

Tonight, we broadcast volleyball from Greenfield, where Routt travels. The pre-game show begins about 7:15.

Jacksonville is on the road tonight, travelling to Normal U High.

Elsewhere, Triopia hosts Calhoun, Brown County is at Pittsfield, Beardstown welcomes Mendon Unity, Meredosia goes to Rushville-Industry, Pleasant Hill is at Griggsville Perry, Western is home to play Liberty, South County is home to meet Mount Olive at Franklin.

The JHS boys’ soccer team is at Normal U High.

Illinois College plays volleyball at Greenville tonight.

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

