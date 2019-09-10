Tuesday Sports

Jacksonville High School plays volleyball on the road tonight.

JHS is at Rochester for a CS8 match.

Meanwhile, we will have Western Illinois Valley Conference volleyball on the air tonight. Triopia hosts Brown County. Our pre-game show starts at 7:15.

Elsewhere, Routt goes to Lutheran, North Greene heads to Scott County to meet West Central, Greenfield-Northwestern is at Calhoun, Porta/AC heads for Beardstown, and Pleasant Plains is at Illini Central.

Last night, Carrollton downed Gillespie.

The JHS soccer team is at Rochester, and the girls’ tennis team plays at Quincy. The JHS golf team hosts Southeast, Glenwood, and Quincy Notre Dame.

