Tuesday Sports

High school spring sports coaches are watching the skies and temperatures today to see if conditions will allow games and matches today.

JHS is set to play at home today against Sacred Heart Griffin. WEAI will carry the game live, prior to the Cardinal game. Our pre-game will start at 4:15.

Elsewhere, Routt goes to Liberty, Triopia plays at West Central, North Greene welcomes Calhoun, Beardstown heads to Rushville, Pleasant Hill goes to Greenfield, Pittsfield welcomes in Southeastern, Carrollton hosts Auburn, and Brown County travels to Griggsville.

On the softball side, JHS welcomes SHG, Routt heads for Liberty, Brown County goes to Griggsville, Carrollton welcomes New Berlin, Rushville Industry heads to Mendon Unity, Greenfield hosts Pleasant Hill, Calhoun is at North Greene, West Central welcomes Triopia, Beardstown goes to Farmington, and Porta/AC entertains Illini Central.

The JHS boys’ tennis team is headed to Quincy Notre Dame.

The JHS track and field boys’ team competes at the Lanphier Invitational. Beardstown, Carrollton and Jerseyville hosts meets. And, JHS plays soccer at SHG.

Routt is now 9 and 0 on the baseball season.

Routt dropped Auburn yesterday 5-1.

The JHS tennis team topped Lincoln 8-1.