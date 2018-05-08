Tuesday Sports

Jacksonville’s Avery Dugan tossed a perfect game yesterday.

Dugan threw a five inning perfect game to beat Pittsfield 10-0. It was Jacksonville’s 5th win in a row.

Meanwhile, Routt won by ten over Beardstown yesterday 12-2.

Elsewhere, Calhoun took two from Pleasant Hill 10-0, and 14-1.

In softball, Jacksonville was thumped by Quincy 17-2, Routt fell to Beardstown 16-5, Griggsville Perry edged Liberty 5-3, Greenfield-Northwestern edged Bunker Hill 9-8, and North Greene tripped Western 9-2.

The Illinois College baseball team sent coach Jay Eckhouse out a winner, finishing a 6-4 win over Grinnell yesterday. Eckhouse ends his coaching career with 260 IC wins.

Jacksonville hits the road today looking for its 6th win in a row.

Jacksonville plays at Decatur MacArthur in a Central State Eight game.

Meanwhile, New Berlin hosts Nokomis, Brown County welcomes West Hancock, Griggsville Perry is playing at Southeastern, Pittsfield travels to Liberty, North Greene welcomes West Central, Beardstown heads for Lewistown, and Triopia is home to play Western.

In softball action, Jacksonville travels to Decatur MacArthur, Triopia welcomes Western, Porta/AC is at Auburn, Beardstown makes its way to Midwest Central, Rushville Industry plays at Quincy, Carrollton hosts Griggsville Perry, Brown County welcomes West Hancock, and New Berlin is at home to play Nokomis.

JHS girls’ soccer team will conduct senior night activities tonight in a home match with Decatur MacArthur. It is a varsity only match.

The JHS boys’ JV track team competes in the Lanphier JV invitational tonight.

