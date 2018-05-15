Tuesday Sports

Jacksonville won a lightning shortened non conference game yesterday.

The Crimsons won in five innings, 2-0 over Lincoln.

New Berlin dropped Routt 8-7, and Macomb blanked Triopia 7-0.

In regional play, Greenfield-Northwestern eliminated Edinburg 12-3, Pittsfield survived, beating Rushville Industry 5-4, and Porta/AC advanced with a 7-2 win over Tri City. In other action, Calhoun beat Pleasant Hill 16-5. Lutheran topped Griggsville Perry 8-1.

A couple of games were suspended because of the weather. Brown County was leading Western 1-0, and North Greene was leading Brussels 6-3.

On the softball side, Lutheran eliminated Triopia 2-0, New Berlin held off Pittsfield 12-2, and Rushville Industry survived with a 4-3 win over Farmington.

JHS celebrates senior day today on the baseball and softball diamonds.

Jacksonville hosts Southeast in softball and baseball. WEAI will carry the baseball game live, starting with the pre-game show at 4:15.

In softball post season action, North Greene meets Pleasant Hill at 4:30, and Carrollton plays Griggsville Perry at 6:30 at the Carrollton regional.

At Routt, Brown County plays Calvary at 4:30.

Greenfield regional play sends Calhoun up against Greenfield/Northwestern at 4:30.

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

