Tuesday Sports Results

In boys soccer last night JHS shut out Decatur-MacArthur 3-0.

In girls volleyball:

Camp Point Central over Rushville in 3 sets, Pleasant Plains over Auburn in two, Illini West defeated Beardstown in two, Greenfield/Northwestern was defeated by Lincolnwood in two, JHS over MacArthur in two close games, New Berlin over PORTA in two, Riverton lost to North Mac in three, and South County defeated Pleasant Hill.

Lydia Pool helped the Jacksonville girls cross country team place second yesterday with a time of 21:57 and finishing second overall. Quincy won the meet with 25 points. On the boys side, JHS squeaked by Quincy 28-29. Senior James Miller paced the Crimsons with a second place overall finish with a time of 16:37. In girls tennis, JHS defeated Lanphier.

