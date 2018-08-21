Tuesday Sports

Jacksonville High School opens its volleyball schedule on the road tonight.

JHS travels to Decatur Eisenhower. JHS will play at Macomb Thursday, before opening at home one week from today.

Routt also opens on the road at Brown County tonight. Triopia goes to Pleasant Hill, and Liberty is at Meredosia. Griggsville Perry hosts Mendon Unity. And, Beardstown plays at North Fulton.

The JHS boys’ soccer team opens in Decatur tonight, playing Eisenhower.

Jacksonville golfs at Piper Glen, while the Waverly boys and girls golf at Terry Park.

